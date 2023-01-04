Cristiano Ronaldo ended relationship with important figure in his life ahead of Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo was yesterday unveiled as an Al-Nassr player but ahead of the move to Saudi Arabia, the superstar ended his long-term relationship with superagent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes oversaw Ronaldo’s incredible career for 19 years and was involved in the superstar’s transfers to Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus and back to Man United.

According to Portuguese outlet Publico, the past few months were rocky between the pair after Ronaldo failed to secure a move away from Man United in the summer and that resulted in their professional relationship ending following the 37-year-old’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

According to the report, Mendes was not involved in the Al-Nassr negotiations, with Ronaldo’s manager and friend Ricardo Regufe being the man to get that deal over the line.

Following the failed plot to get Ronaldo out of Man United in the summer, Publico state that Mendes apparently felt that it was time for Ronaldo to move on from the Red Devils – to either accept a sporadic role at a top club or to leave Europe.

Ronaldo disagreed, and believed that he would be able to secure the transfer that he wanted if he shone at the World Cup. This was when he made the decision to hold his interview with Morgan – a move that both Mendes and Regufe advised against.

What Mendes advised ended up happening and this is yet another sad story that will be associated with the end of Ronaldo’s career as the superstar’s time in the sport is coming to an unsavoury conclusion.