Jamie Carragher has spoken on Manchester United’s ‘revival’ under Erik ten Hag this season.

The Red Devils oversaw their worst Premier League points tally in club history last season and were thoroughly embarrassed by several sides across the campaign.

They finished sixth-placed in the league with a goal difference of zero.

United’s board then opted to appoint the fan-favourite for the managerial role and secured Ten Hag from Ajax, who has since revitalised the atmosphere in and around the club.

The Reds now sit joint-third in the league and look like an entirely different side compared to that of last year, with supporters feeling as though the Dutchman will be the one to lead them to their first trophy since 2017.

Carragher on United’s resurgence

After tonight’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, former Liverpool defender Carragher weighed in on the resurgence happening at Old Trafford currently.

He said (via Football Daily): “There was a lot of talk saying United were five years away from [Manchester] City and Liverpool, it just shows it’s an absolute nonsense. A top club, if they get the right manager you’re nowhere near as far away.”

