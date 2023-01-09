31-year-old Leeds fan favourite could be next to leave after Mateusz Klich

Leeds United reportedly look set to have a decision to make on the future of 31-year-old defender Luke Ayling as he nears the end of his contract.

Mateusz Klich recently left Elland Road and it may be that another fan-favourite could be on his way out next, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

“There’s big question marks over Luke Ayling’s long-term future at Leeds,” O’Rourke told Give Me Sport.

“He’s out of contract in the summer, so Leeds will have a decision to make on what they want to do with Ayling, who has been a great servant to the club; there’s no doubt about that.”

Leeds fans will surely be concerned by this news following so much recent upheaval, with Jesse Marsch replacing Marcelo Bielsa as manager last season, while star duo Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips left the club in the summer.

