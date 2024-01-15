Leeds United could reportedly be set to offload long-serving defender and captain Liam Cooper.

The 32-year-old has been a great servant to the Yorkshire club, but it now seems his long stay at Elland Road could be coming to an end.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Leeds now seem set to allow Cooper to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer in the summer window.

This means Cooper is set to follow Luke Ayling out of the Leeds exit door, meaning a lot of experience is leaving Daniel Farke’s squad.

It might have been a good idea to keep hold of a lot of the spine of that old Marcelo Bielsa side, but it seems the club want to now move in a different direction.