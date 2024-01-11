49ers Enterprises chief Paraag Marathe hinted at a possible return to Leeds United for Luke Ayling in the future.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 32-year-old full-back will join Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

And with Ayling’s deal at Leeds United set to expire in the summer, he is not expected to play for the Whites again.

However, weighing in on the move, and seemingly leaving the door open for a possible return, Marathe, who spoke about the veteran defender’s Championship switch, said: “I’d like to thank Luke for everything he has done for Leeds United.

“He is an impeccable professional and constantly gave his all for the badge, he wore with pride.

“His commitment to the club is rivalled only by his commitment to the Leeds community and our supporters, whose love he has earned during his time here.

“Luke is always welcome back at Elland Road and I wish him the best of luck on his next step.”

During his eight years at Elland Road, Ayling, who was part of the Leeds side that lifted the 2020-21 Championship title, scored 11 goals and registered 21 assists in 268 appearances in all competitions.