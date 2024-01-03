Leeds hero with 267 appearances set to leave the club after 8 years

Though it would be a wrench to leave, one Leeds United stalwart needs to reassess his career priorities because of a lack of recent action, and that could lead to a move on after eight years.

Daniel Farke has got the all whites playing brilliantly for the most part, a handful of results notwithstanding.

Outside the top two for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign so far, Southampton have taken advantage of Leeds’ recent wobble to move above them into third place.

However, Farke will know that the Championship season is all about timing and you don’t want to peak too early.

To that end, he’s unlikely to be worried with almost half of the season still to be played.

In any event, the January transfer window gives the German the opportunity to refresh the squad and that could see players both coming and going.

According to Sky Sports, Middlesbrough are considering a move for Luke Ayling, who hasn’t featured for Leeds since November 3 (WhoScored).

MOT Leeds News note that the 32-year-old has made a staggering 267 appearances during his time at the club, though it does appear that Farke is looking in a different direction now.

With Boro sat in mid-table at present, Ayling could offer his experience in helping to get Michael Carrick’s side up in to the play off positions at the very least.