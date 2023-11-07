Leeds could agree three new deals before season is finished

Leeds United could offer three of their most senior and experienced players new contracts before the end of the season.

That is the view of transfer journalist Dean Jones, who believes Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper could all be in line for new deals, despite none of the trio playing as regularly as they would have hoped this season.

“I think it’s important that you have the experience of players like Cooper, Ayling and Bamford around the place, but of course, you want a freshness to come into the squad as well,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“You want a new generation of Leeds that you can identify with. They’ve been fantastic servants, particularly Cooper and Ayling, in terms of what they have bought, even recently to the club, and have been good in the Premier League.

“I still think that those guys will be around beyond this season. Both have the potential to sign new contracts in the new year. So, I can see why they’ll still be hanging around. I think that that depth is going to be important, and the mix of experience, as well as current quality, is going to be key to helping Leeds get over the line.”

Leeds currently sit third in the Championship table, seven points off the automatic promotion spots, and knowing how important it will be to the club to return to the Premier League as quickly as possible, having some of his most trusted and experienced players commit their futures to the club will be important for manager Daniel Farke.