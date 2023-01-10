Man United vs Charlton confirmed EFL Cup lineups: 17-year-old midfielder starts

Man United are preparing to host League 1 side Charlton in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils, led by Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag, are looking to book their place in the competition’s semi-finals but will need to get past Dean Holden’s Addicks first.

Should United progress to the semi-finals, they can expect to face another Premier League team as six others still remain, including arch-rivals Manchester City.

However, first things first, United will welcome Charlton to Old Trafford for tonight’s game, which will require a winner as the competition does not introduce second legs until the next stage.

Consequently, and unlikely to take tonight’s opponents for granted, largely due to the competition now being in its latter stages, as well as his desire to win major silverware, Ten Hag was always expected to name a strong lineup.

However, not many fans would have expected Ten Hag to include youth star Kobbie Mainoo in the Red Devils’ starting lineup, but that’s exactly what the Dutchman has done.

Man United XI to face Charlton in EFL Cup

? Introducing our #CarabaoCup quarter-final XI! ? ? @TomHeatonGK starts in goal

? @LisandrMartinez returns to the side

? Kobbie Mainoo makes his debut#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2023

Charlton XI to face Man United in EFL Cup