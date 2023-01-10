(Video) Mikel Arteta provides injury update for key Arsenal star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update for Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka after he was substituted against Oxford United.

Saka went off injured late in the second half, and it was a bit of a surprise to see him be kept on for so long. When Arsenal went two goals ahead, it felt like the perfect time to take Saka off, but Arteta kept him on.

However, Arteta doesn’t sound too concerned, as he’s confirmed that Saka is “fine”, speaking after the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea transfer deal now “closed” as they look set to miss out on January signing
Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle it out for French attacker who could leave in the summer
Exclusive: Chelsea at final stages of clinching Joao Felix deal and could complete another forward transfer

Arteta also appeared not to rule out any new additions in the January transfer window.

More Stories Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.