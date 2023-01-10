(Video) Mikel Arteta provides injury update for key Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update for Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka after he was substituted against Oxford United.

Saka went off injured late in the second half, and it was a bit of a surprise to see him be kept on for so long. When Arsenal went two goals ahead, it felt like the perfect time to take Saka off, but Arteta kept him on.

However, Arteta doesn’t sound too concerned, as he’s confirmed that Saka is “fine”, speaking after the game.

? "If we have any reinforcements, great" ? Bukayo Saka is 'ok' confirms Mikel Arteta but after missing out on Joao Felix, do the Gunners need new arrivals at the Emirates?#ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/79m8AwT5vC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 9, 2023

Arteta also appeared not to rule out any new additions in the January transfer window.