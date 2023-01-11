Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro in recent weeks.

According to a report from the Portuguese outlet to Record (h/t SportWitness), the London club have now made a verbal offer to the 23-year-old right back and they are willing to pay him wages of around €5 million per season if he joins the club this month. However, they are yet to agree on a deal with his club.

Sporting Lisbon are reportedly holding out for a fee of around €45 million and Tottenham will have to pay the asking price if they want to sign the Spaniard in January.

The right-back has been an area of concern for Antonio Conte with players like Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty struggling to perform consistently.

The Londoners signed a talented young right back in Djed Spence at the start of the season but the youngster has failed to win over the trust of Conte. It seems that the Premier League club are keen on signing the 23-year-old Spaniard this month and it remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy is willing to trigger his buyout clause.

€45 million seems like a steep price to pay but the 23-year-old has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.

Porro has impressed against Tottenham in the Champions League earlier this season and he is in fine form for the Portuguese outfit. The talented young right-back has 2 goals and 10 assists to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a major upgrade on Tottenham’s current full-back options.

With the club chasing a top-four spot, a signing like Porro could make a considerable impact during the second half of the campaign.