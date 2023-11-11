Video: Brennan Johnson strike gives depleted Tottenham stunning start at Wolves

Brennan Johnson couldn’t have picked a better time to score his first goal for Tottenham.

Just two minutes were on the clock at Molineux when a brilliant Spurs move tore apart the hosts defence.

Given that Ange Postecoglou was without four of the players that he started with against Chelsea last week, it made the start all the more impressive.

The celebrations that followed the goal, on the pitch and in the dugout, showed just how together this team remain and that bodes well for the Australian whilst he’s unable to pick his first choice XI.

Tottenham waste no time in taking the lead at Molineux ? Brennan Johnson gets his first goal in a Spurs shirt… what about that lay-off from Dejan Kulusevski ? pic.twitter.com/qqIEjWpwdt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 11, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports, Canal+ and fuboTV