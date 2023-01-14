Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January

Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi.

In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”

Trossard now wants to leave Brighton in January and his agent published a statement on Friday expressing as much. The player’s agent, Josy Comhair, wrote via the Guardian:

“In the run-up to the match against Middlesbrough for the FA Cup, Leandro had already indicated twice that he had problems with his calf. This was the reason why he stopped training. This was, incidentally, in consultation with the medical staff. The manager told Leandro that he had to train separately.

“Last Monday, the manager [De Zerbi] humiliated Leandro in [the] group and indicated that he no longer wanted to see him. A manager who has not communicated directly with his player for four weeks is really incomprehensible.”

The statement then added: “It is therefore important that Brighton cooperates with a potential transfer during this transfer period and shows a benevolent attitude, which is beneficial to both parties.”

The scenario feels like Trossard is trying to get out of Brighton amid interest from some of England’s top clubs. The Premier League club tried before the World Cup to extend the 28-year-old’s contract beyond 2024 but the Belgium international had no interest in extending it.

According to Ben Jacobs, the winger has been offered to Chelsea, but the Blues are yet to make a decision on the player. Whilst Tottenham are also interested in the Belgium star according to the Guardian’s report.

Both clubs are in need of attacking options but whether Trossard can be signed this window, remains to be seen, as the 28-year-old can be signed for free in the summer.