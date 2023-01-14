Manchester United have seen out a triumphant 2-1 victory to rivals Manchester City in an emphatic derby clash at Old Trafford.

It was the 189th instalment of the Manchester derby and delivered the excitement, controversy and goals supporters were hoping for.

Both sides had failed to hit the back of the net at the interval, with few chances coming from either camp in the first half.

Pep Guardiola opted to deploy Jack Grealish in exchange for Stockport-born Phil Foden in the second half, which paid off, as the former Aston Villa man opened the scoring in the 60th minute of the match.

Bruno Fernandes then etched his name onto the scoresheet 18 minutes later. The goal was initially ruled out due to interference by Marcus Rashford, who was offside, however, United were then awarded the equaliser after a VAR check that confirmed the Englishman did not touch the ball.

Just four minutes after the leveller, Rashford netted his 16th goal of the season to win his side the derby in the 82nd minute – levelling a club record of scoring in nine consecutive home matches.

How the match changes the table

The Red Devils now sit third in the league and just one point behind City. Guardiola’s side is five points behind Arsenal in first place, who have to overcome the North London derby tomorrow.