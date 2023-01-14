Tottenham could make enquiry for 28-year-old PL star with 10 goal contributions

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking options in January and the Londoners are thought to be keeping tabs on the Brighton star Leandro Trossard.

According to journalist Alexandre Braeckman, Tottenham are expected to come forward with an enquiry for the 28-year-old Belgian international soon.

Trossard’s representatives have issued a statement claiming that the Belgian wants to leave Brighton this month.

The player was recently left out of the squad to face Liverpool because of behavioural issues and it seems that the midfielder is keen on an exit this month.

Trossard has been in impressive form for Brighton scoring 7 goals and picking up 3 assists in the Premier League so far.

Tottenham could definitely use more depth in the final third and the 28-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the London club. A player of his calibre deserves to play for a bigger team and Tottenham can provide him with Champions League football.

Antonio Conte has had to rely on Harry Kane as his main goal scorer this season and Trossard could certainly share the goal-scoring burden alongside the England international and add more creativity as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have had meetings to sign 10-goal star
Liverpool eyeing a move for 28-year-old midfielder with 14 goal contributions
Chelsea could ‘come back to the table’ for 21-year-old World Cup star

The Belgian is versatile enough to play as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder. He could prove to be a utility player for Conte during the second half of the season.

Brighton might not be keen on holding on to an unhappy player and it remains to be seen whether the Seagulls are prepared to let him leave for a nominal prize before the January window closes.

More Stories Leandro Trossard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.