Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, whose value keeps falling due to his contract situation, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Portugal international has shone in the Premier League, and had previously had an asking price thought to be around £70million, the Mirror’s report states.

Still, Wolves will surely be aware that they’re running out of time to offload Neves for decent money if they cannot manage to tie him down to a new contract at Molineux.

Liverpool would do well to bring in Neves as an upgrade on their current midfielders, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara looking to have to to the end of a cycle, to a certain extent.

These players have been highly influential for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent years, but the team is performing poorly this season and it seems that clear changes are needed.

These links come despite Klopp not being too happy about being asked about transfers in his most recent press conference.

“I’ve had 6000 press conferences at Liverpool, I have to tell you again the money story?” Klopp is quoted by the Mirror.

“Why could it be the reason we have money like crazy and we still don’t buy players? You know the answer! It’s not that we have so much money we don’t know what to do with but we think, ‘Ah we don’t need anyone’.

“It’s just not that easy, we cannot sort the problems [in the January window] with injuries. We cannot solve all problems in the transfer market. In a dreamland, you just buy players.”