Chelsea are actively exploring the possibility of signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo has been one of the best-performing midfielders in the Premier League so far this season, playing a pivotal role in helping Brighton’s early success.

With Brighton consistently finding unknown talent all over the world and developing them into Premier League-level players, they have a sustainable business model meaning selling their players for a significant profit doesn’t affect their team in the long run. If Brighton opt to sell Caicedo, they will have the next Caicedo lined up to take his place.

Now, according to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are actively exploring signing Caicedo this transfer window and would be willing to pay £65m.

? Chelsea are actively exploring signing Moises Caicedo. Although Brighton maintain no offers yet, told #CFC prepared to pay £65m+. Brighton would expect £75m+ to consider a January sale. https://t.co/vy8BxqXh1c — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 16, 2023

Selling Caicedo in January wouldn’t be ideal for Brighton, but it won’t be easy to turn down more than £65m for the midfielder.

Brighton lost Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, and Neal Maupay in the summer transfer window, but they’re arguably in a better position for it in comparison to last season. The sale of Caicedo won’t be ideal, but their recruitment plan means it shouldn’t have a catastrophic effect.