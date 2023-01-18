Arsenal being priced out of signing £75m winger but summer move is possible says transfer expert

It is well known that Arsenal are in the market for a winger and the Gunners have enquired about Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

It was reported on Tuesday by Sky Germany, that Arsenal are interested in signing Diaby, which has now been backed up by transfer expert Ben Jacobs; but the CBS reporter states that Bayer Leverkusen don’t want to sell the French star mid-season, which means a high fee is being quoted for the winger.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer as Newcastle had been preparing a £50m move for the Bundesliga star but Bayer Leverkusen valued him closer to £75m at the time.

Jacobs says Mykhaylo Mudryk’s €100m transfer to Chelsea is being used as a yardstick for Diaby’s valuation and therefore that £75m price tag is likely to still stand or has been raised a little further.

That doesn't mean either Leverkusen or Barcelona genuinely value either player that high. But it's a way of pricing each out the market for now. Diaby doesn't have a release clause and quoting this high (like West Ham did with Declan Rice last summer) helps fend off suitors. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 18, 2023

This is pricing Arsenal out of making a move for Diaby as the Gunners are hoping to get the French star for less and may do so during the summer window.

The French star is likely to move at the end of the season with many clubs interested in him, but to whom that will be, remains to be seen as Leverkusen have no plans to depart with the star in January.