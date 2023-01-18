Man United make transfer decision on Maguire following West Ham interest

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is wanted by David Moyes’ West Ham, however, according to recent reports, the Hammers have been told there is ‘no chance’ they will sign the England international.

That’s according to a recent report from BBC Sport, who claims the Red Devils are not prepared to allow their captain to leave on loan until the end of the season.

Shock reports emerged earlier this week claiming the 20-time league winners are prepared to accept a significant loss when it comes to selling Maguire and that a loan move to the Hammers could be on the cards (Mirror). However, it appears that Erik Ten Hag is not willing to allow the 29-year-old to leave, presumably due to his side competing in multiple competitions.

A snippet from Simon Stone’s report read: “West Ham contacted Manchester United about the possibility of signing Harry Maguire on loan until the end of the season. The answer was short. No chance.

“The Hammers were told United have no intention of releasing Maguire as manager Erik ten Hag feels the defender has a significant role to play at Old Trafford.”

Interest in Maguire is not surprising – he has barely featured all season, and a clear favourite on the international stage with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, it is obvious the former Leicester City defender still has a lot to offer.

Not only that but following the emergence of Raphael Varane and World Cup-winner Lisandro Martinez, who have formed a really solid centre-back partnership, it is hard to see a way back for Maguire.

Nevertheless, whether the 29-year-old leaves in the future remains to be seen, but if these latest reports are anything to go by, he certainly doesn’t look to be going anywhere this month.