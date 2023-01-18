‘They don’t have money’: Journalist reacts to Man Utd’s links with Premier League star

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The 25-year-old Belgian international will be a free agent at the end of the season and the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on him.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for the Leicester City playmaker this month and they will wait until the summer transfer window to sign him on a free transfer.

Jones has revealed to Give Me Sport that Manchester United simply do not have the money to spend at the moment and therefore a move for the Belgian is not possible in January. The Red Devils will have to bring in upgrades on the likes of Scott McTominay if they want to challenge for the major trophies in the coming seasons and Tielemans would be a superb acquisition.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “With Tielemans, it’s probably a similar situation to why Arsenal won’t spend any money on him. The player is going to become available on a free at the end of the season. If they really want him, they could probably see that out. “I know he wouldn’t cost a fortune right now, but ultimately the message out of Man Utd is that they don’t have money to spend at the moment.”

The Belgian is entering his peak years and he could be an important player for Manchester United. He could form a quality partnership in the middle of the park alongside the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Premier League and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke for Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off the move in the coming months.