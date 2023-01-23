‘Absolutely’: TalkSPORT pundit tells Liverpool to sign ‘extraordinary’ player for free

TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has urged Liverpool to sign Chelsea defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

Silva is out of contract at the end of the season but after an exceptional spell at Chelsea, you’d imagine Todd Boehly will be desperate to keep him at the club.

talkSPORT pundit Cascarino has stated that he believes a host of clubs would be interested in Silva if he became available on a free transfer.

“If Chelsea didn’t offer a contract to him at the end of the season there will be plenty that would, without a doubt. I would if I was in a management position.“I would be saying, ‘I will take him for a year, absolutely’,” said Cascarino.

There’s no doubt Silva would attract interest and when asked whether he would take him at Liverpool, the answer was a resounding yes.

“Yeah, if I could get him for nothing and get him in, absolutely,” added Cascarino.

