Exclusive: Dortmund believe they have a player who could be even better than Jadon Sancho

The talent factory at Borussia Dortmund continues to churn out world-class stars, with the latest name to attract interest from across the globe likely to be Jamie Bynoe-Gittens whom the Bundesliga-based outfit rate higher than Jadon Sancho.

The teenager could be the next talent to leave for a big-money fee after Jude Bellingham (presuming the latter opts to switch to one of the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool or Real Madrid).

“I was asked last week about any big young talents who will become interesting options on the market in future,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

“I think Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could be the next big thing in Germany, and England, of course, as he’s English.

“He scored at the weekend. He’s now back from injury and performing to a high standard.

“I heard that the scouting system is very special in Dortmund; they’re keeping a close eye on the youngster and believe that his potential could be bigger than Jadon Sancho’s.”

The 18-year-old has already registered two goals in the German top-flight in six appearances (impressively in 209 minutes).

Sancho’s career has admittedly stalled somewhat since his return to England, though there are high hopes that Erik ten Hag can be the man to rejuvenate his career in a similar manner to which he has completely transformed the fortunes of Manchester United.

If he can live up to that potential, few would be surprised to see Europe’s heavy-hitters emerge from the woodwork once more to express interest in another promising Dortmund ace.

Though the challenge for Edin Terzi?’s men will be, as ever, player retention.