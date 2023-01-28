Brighton make stance clear on Caicedo despite player’s agents fighting for January exit

Brighton and Hove Albion remain firm in their stance that Moises Caicedo is not for sale this transfer window. 

According to Ben Jacobs, the player’s agents are actively working to oversee his exit and “doing everything in their power” to force a January move. However, the club are not budging on their decision.

There has been speculation regarding Caicedo’s future for several weeks but even more so in the past day, as Arsenal had a £60 million bid rejected by the Seagulls.

The 21-year-old then opted to speak out himself on the situation and took to Twitter to express his desire to leave Brighton in a heartfelt statement.

Caicedo will not feature for club until transfer window closes

Since then, Ecuadorian was told to not attend training until February 1 once the transfer deadline has passed. He will consequently be omitted from the matchday squad to face Liverpool in the FA Cup, and Roberto De Zerbi expects him to play a key role throughout the second half of the season.

The Gunners and Chelsea are the two clubs in the race for Caicedo. Liverpool have been linked have not shown concrete interest.

