Chelsea could receive a bigger punishment than Everton and Nottingham Forest

According to a football finance specialist, Chelsea might lose more points than Everton and Nottingham Forest have already suffered.

Although the Blues have not yet been accused of breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), they will have a difficult time adhering to them.

Given that they have spent almost £1 billion on players under Todd Boehly and have largely fallen short of on-field goals, the Blues are set to be in trouble.

Chelsea’s problems are not just limited to the pitch

Chelsea’s troubles on the pitch are there for everyone to see. They are sitting in the bottom half of the league table, not playing in Europe, lost the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and now face the daunting task of facing Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal.

Former Manchester City finance advisor Stefan Borson believes Chelsea might be in danger since they will be going into their second straight season without playing in Europe.

Premier League teams are required by PSR to lose no more than £105 million in three years, and the London club would find it difficult to comply with the rules without the financial boost that comes with competing in Europe.

“This year, from an operating perspective, is going to be even worse than last year because they’ve got no Champions League and no Europe at all,” Borson said on talkSPORT.

“Really, they have to find buyers for Trevoh Chalobah for £20m, Armando Broja for £40m, and Conor Gallagher for £50m. It’s those sort of deals that need to be done. And by the way, they all need to be done by June 30.”

Chelsea face a bigger punishment

This season, Everton and Nottingham Forest have both lost points due to PSR violations.

While Forest were docked four points last week, the Toffees received a 10-point punishment in November (which was subsequently reduced to six) and are awaiting the outcome of a second inquiry on a second charge.

According to Borson, “the scale of the losses they’re currently forecasting, to me, appear to be vastly in excess of both Everton and Nottingham Forest,” meaning Chelsea may get an even harsher punishment.

Chelsea will have the chance to balance their books, and considering their stellar sales record, raising the necessary money won’t be an insurmountable challenge.

