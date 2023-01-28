Everton are looking to improve their attacking options this month and they have made a move to sign the Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye.

According to a report from L’Equipe, Everton have failed with a bid of around €23 million for the striker. Apparently, it was the player who turned down a move to Goodison Park.

Ndiaye has been in impressive form this season scoring 10 goals and picking up 8 assists across all competitions. He was quite impressive for his country Senegal in the recently concluded World Cup as well.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can bring in a reliable attacker before the transfer window closes. The Toffees are currently 19th in the league table and they have been abysmal going forward.

Everton have scored just 15 goals in 19 league matches and they will need to add more goals to the side if they want to preserve their status as a Premier League club next season.

The Toffees were in a similar situation last year but the likes of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon managed to bail them out. The Toffees sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and Gordon is set to join Newcastle United this month.

It will be interesting to see how the Merseyside outfit steers clear of the bottom three in the coming months.

As Ndiaye, the youngster has the potential to succeed in the Premier League and he is probably hoping to play in the top flight next season with Sheffield United. The Blades are second in the Championship table and will hope to secure automatic promotion.