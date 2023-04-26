Exclusive: Pochettino’s Chelsea transfer targets, Arsenal winger links & more – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning guys and welcome to another Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe to get this ad-free and straight to your inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

Rafael Leao is performing at an incredible level again this season. AC Milan are insisting and pushing in the last few days for him to sign a new long-term contract as soon as possible. They want this done fast and they have made an important offer. Leao is 100% focused on the pitch for key moment in Champions League and also Serie A. At the end of the season he will discuss the final details of his contract extension, so we’ll see then. This fantastic player was on Chelsea’s list but it’s now quiet on that front since they signed Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal

Pedro Neto was on Arsenal’s list last summer and Arsenal usually (I mean in general) always keep following players they appreciate, let’s see if they will return; at this stage nothing concrete is happening yet, despite rumours.

I think tonight’s big game will be a title decider, too important for both also the impact of the result and not just the result itself. Two of the most important players will obviously be Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka; I think midfielders will be absolutely crucial as well, especially Thomas Partey and Rodri, their work will be so important in this kind of game and I can’t wait to see how this one pans out – it has the potential to be a classic.

Real Valladolid full-back Ivan Fresneda on Arsenal interest: “I like Arteta a lot because I think he’s a great coach. I follow the European leagues, I think the work Arteta is doing with his club is fantastic.”

Mikel Arteta was not able to provide a positive update on William Saliba ahead of the Manchester City game, saying: “There’s not been real improvement on him. No news unfortunately. We are still waiting. We are still hopeful but obviously, it’s another week that has gone by and he hasn’t been able to train with the team.”

Pep Guardiola: “I remember Odegaard, years ago… he came with his father for 2 days of training sessions [in 2014]. I needed 5 minutes to think: this kid plays good! He’s great player, really. Exceptional.”

Arsenal remain interested in Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, but how does Alexis Mac Allister fit into all this? Click here to find out more from guest columnist Ben Jacobs!

Atalanta

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits there is interest in Rasmus Hojlund: “I haven’t seen so many strikers as good as Hojlund at 20. He can improve a lot, he’s great. Top European clubs are always attentive to this kind of top talents. There could be some huge bid for him that would be impossible to reject for us.”

Robert Lewandowski signs with CAA Sports agency on deal for commercial representation. He has not changed his sportive agent who remains Pini Zahavi.

Bayern Munich

Ryan Gravenberch: “Training and playing at the top level for a year is instructive but it has to change next season — I really want to play week in week out again. I haven’t spoken to the board yet. But it’s clear that this role does not match my expectations.”

Brighton

Official, confirmed. Evan Ferguson has signed a new long term deal with Brighton valid until June 2028.

Roberto De Zerbi: “This is an excellent news for us. The aim is to help Evan become one of the strongest strikers in Europe”.

Clubs were monitoring Ferguson, of course, he’s a super young talent and it’s normal to follow his steps; this will continue not just with Manchester United or Chelsea but with many clubs. But Brighton have been smart and fast, excellent again to extend the contract and keep the player at the club.