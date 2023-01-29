Erik ten Hag wants to keep Man United star, transfer approach was turned down earlier this month

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to keep Victor Lindelof at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Sweden international is not currently a regular for Man Utd, but he could have some value as a squad player, and it seems some big clubs around Europe are interested in him.

Romano claims tat Inter Milan are currently considering Lindelof as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar if he ends up joining Paris Saint-Germain this January, rather than in the summer when he becomes a free agent.

The transfer news expert also claims that Lindelof was a target for Atletico Madrid earlier in this transfer window, but United didn’t want to let him go.

Victor Lindelof of Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Brighton equalise quickly vs Liverpool with deflected goal past Alisson
Video: Tidy finish from Harvey Elliott puts Liverpool ahead vs Brighton
“Drives me mad” – Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United star for one sloppy moment vs Reading

It seems it still won’t be easy for Inter to sign Lindelof as Ten Hag is keen to keep him around at Old Trafford, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.

Inter might be able to find an offer that tempts MUFC into letting their fourth choice centre-back leave, or they could of course look elsewhere for options who might be more readily available.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Victor Lindelof

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.