Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to keep Victor Lindelof at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Sweden international is not currently a regular for Man Utd, but he could have some value as a squad player, and it seems some big clubs around Europe are interested in him.

Romano claims tat Inter Milan are currently considering Lindelof as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar if he ends up joining Paris Saint-Germain this January, rather than in the summer when he becomes a free agent.

The transfer news expert also claims that Lindelof was a target for Atletico Madrid earlier in this transfer window, but United didn’t want to let him go.

It seems it still won’t be easy for Inter to sign Lindelof as Ten Hag is keen to keep him around at Old Trafford, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.

Inter might be able to find an offer that tempts MUFC into letting their fourth choice centre-back leave, or they could of course look elsewhere for options who might be more readily available.