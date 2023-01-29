Manchester United star emerges as transfer target to replace star player at Euro giants

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Inter Milan amid doubts over Milan Skriniar’s future.

The Inter star player is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, and if he ends up leaving in January rather than when his contract expires in the summer, the Serie A giants would look to Man Utd centre-back Lindelof as one potential replacement.

Lindelof has had some decent moments in his Old Trafford career, but overall there can be no doubt now that he’s fallen down the pecking order.

The Sweden international faces increased competition for his place after the recent signings of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, so he might do well to move to Inter if he wants to play more regularly.

United fans will no doubt be hoping more for signings than for sales at the moment, but the exit of someone like Lindelof could bring in a decent amount of money to add to the club’s transfer budget.

