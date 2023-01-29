Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Inter Milan amid doubts over Milan Skriniar’s future.

The Inter star player is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, and if he ends up leaving in January rather than when his contract expires in the summer, the Serie A giants would look to Man Utd centre-back Lindelof as one potential replacement.

See below for details from Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter page…

Inter are exploring options to replace Milan Skriniar in case agreement will be reached with PSG to anticipate the deal in January. ? #transfers Victor Lindelof, option in the list but Man United want to keep him – as Lille don't want to sell Tiago Djaló now. pic.twitter.com/GpYY5f53sR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

Lindelof has had some decent moments in his Old Trafford career, but overall there can be no doubt now that he’s fallen down the pecking order.

The Sweden international faces increased competition for his place after the recent signings of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, so he might do well to move to Inter if he wants to play more regularly.

United fans will no doubt be hoping more for signings than for sales at the moment, but the exit of someone like Lindelof could bring in a decent amount of money to add to the club’s transfer budget.