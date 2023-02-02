“All the talk…” – Liverpool legend reveals worrying information he’s hearing from the training ground

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has shared some worrying information he’s heard from the training ground at his old club.

The Reds are enduring a miserable campaign, just months after they were so close to a stunning quadruple victory, but it seems their efforts last season have now taken a real toll.

“They have struggled this season and all the talk coming out from the training ground is that the exploits of last season have taken its toll,” Fowler told the Liverpool Echo.

“I can’t sit here and argue against that. I think when you are a successful team you’ve got to keep fighting from any angle anyway.

“I also think that when Jurgen signed a new contract that would be one of the pre-requisites as part of his contract that he can bring in players at the end of the season.