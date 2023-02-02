Video: Newcastle owner Amanda Staveley’s emotional reaction moments after her team secured a place in the League Cup final

St James’ Park was filled with excitement on Tuesday as fans, players, coaches and owners celebrated a thrilling victory against Southampton.

Behind the scenes footage captured the electric atmosphere as owner Amanda Staveley, embraced a member of staff and whispers “We’re going to Wembley!”

The full video on YouTube also features Chris Wood, who came back to support his former teammates, and co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi speaking with Wood following his January move to Nottingham Forest.

Along with capturing the euphoric pitch-side celebrations, the clip also shows Staveley introducing manager Eddie Howe to special guest Idris Elba and asking if the popular DJ and TV star could join the players in the dressing room to congratulate them.

Watch the brilliant clip of Staveley below: