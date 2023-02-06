West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from the London club in recent months.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder is set to leave West Ham at the end of the season and he wants to join a club in the Champions league.

The player has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

According to the Talksport presenter Jim White, the England international is likely to cost a sum of around £120 million in the summer.

Recently West Ham manager David Moyes claimed that clubs will have to shatter the British transfer record in order to sign Rice and Jim White’s revelation certainly tallies with that.

White said: “It’s our understanding that £120m plus add-ons will secure you Declan Rice. We understand Man United bid £100m last summer and didn’t get him.”

The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old defensive midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the two London clubs are prepared to shell out that kind of money to secure his services.

Rice is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the league and he could transform the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea next season.