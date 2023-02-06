Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Despite signing Wout Weghorst on loan during the January transfer window, there’s a good chance Manchester United could be in the market for a striker this summer.

Weghorst is likely to return to Burnley when his loan ends, but if Manchester United do opt to sign him on a permanent deal, he’s hardly a long-term answer for the club.

One player they’ve been linked with is Tottenham striker Kane with Manchester Evening News claiming he’s part of a four-man shortlist for the summer transfer window.

However, The Times are now reporting that Tottenham are adamant they will not sell Kane to a Premier League rival.

If Kane is looking for a move away from Tottenham then we may see the England international venture abroad to attempt a new challenge before the end of his career.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Kane leave Spurs. Despite being sensational for the club and recently breaking their goalscoring record, Kane is yet to win a major trophy and this is undoubtedly something he will be desperate to achieve before he retires.