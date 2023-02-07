Italian giants Juventus have denied talk of them terminating Paul Pogba’s contract with the club after rumours surfaced that they were frustrated with his absence from the team.

Pogba has been injured since the summer after moving to Juventus in July and last week, a report from NewsInFrance suggested that the Turin club had become frustrated at his extended absence from action.

However, Fabrizio Romano has tweeted in the past 24 hours that the club have shut down any talk of parting ways with the 29-year old.

The midfielder rejoined Juventus in the summer on a free transfer from Manchester United, but currently finds himself sidelined with a meniscus injury, which he had surgery on in August.

Pogba was tipped for a stellar second stint at the club he made 178 appearances for between 2012 and 2016, but the reunion hasn’t gone as many expected it to.

Should the player return to action and slot straight back into the team, fans will hope he can help push them back up the Serie A table towards the European places, after the club were deducted 15 league points in late January for deliberately inflating the value of their players between 2019 and 2021.

The punishment has left The Old Lady 13th in Serie A, loosening their grip on the European places.

With Pogba set to stay at the club, supporters will be eagerly anticipating his return that will see him play in black and white for the first time in seven years.