Pep Guardiola one of the favourites amongst Premier League managers to leave after allegations

English football was rocked on Monday after it was revealed by the Premier League that defending champions Manchester City had allegedly breached financial rules on more than 100 occasions over multiple years.

After a four-year investigation, the findings were announced on Monday that City had broken the league’s financial rules on over 100 occasions between the years 2009-2018, reported the BBC.

The Manchester club won the league title six times within that timeframe and now an independent commission will decide their punishment if found guilty, which could see Man City expelled from the competition, suspended or docked points.

Following the allegations being brought to light, City boss Pep Guardiola is now the second favourite manager to be next to leave his post in the Premier League according to the bookies.

Who would have thought this morning that Pep Guardiola would be the second favorite to be the next manager to leave his post in the Premier League @paddypower pic.twitter.com/1WoiDGiZdN — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) February 6, 2023

The reason for this is likely a result of some quotes from Guardiola last year, where he stated that he would leave Man City if they ever lied to him about their operations.

Speaking back in May 2022, the Manchester City manager said via Sky Sports: “When they are accused of something I ask them: ‘Tell me about that’. They explain and I believe them. I said to them: ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here’. I will be out and I will not be your friend anymore.

“I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that. When you put something here [sponsor] it’s overpaid, but other [clubs] the money comes from the USA but the money is correct, even if it’s higher.”

What will come next after Monday’s news is unknown at present, but it could potentially be only the start of this storm.