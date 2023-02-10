Good news for Tottenham fans as key man set to return for Leicester clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is expected to be back in the dugout for the North London club’s trip to Leicester on Saturday, having returned to the training ground on Thursday.

Conte’s assistant manager, Cristian Stellini, confirmed the news at a press conference on Thursday stating via the Daily Mail: ‘Antonio is back. This morning he was on the pitch with us.

‘He has to take it easy for a bit. We were so happy to meet him again on the training ground. He spent time hugging everyone.’

The Italian coach has been absent since he underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder in his native Italy last week after suffering from severe abdominal pain.

The 53-year-old was at Hotspur Way to oversee Thursday’s training session and will decide on Friday whether he feels up to travelling to Leicester, though he is understood to be keen to return to the touchline.

In Conte’s absence, Tottenham were 1-0 winners over Man City last Sunday and are in a good position to break into the Premier League’s top four.

The London club have two big clashes on the horizon as they look to continue their winning run in the league at Leicester before facing AC Milan in the Champions League next week.