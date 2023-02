Dujuan Richards has been spotted watching Newcastle as he prepares to join the club.

Richards is currently on trial at Newcastle after impressing during his time in Jamaica.

The 17-year-old travelled to England this month in order to partake in his trial, and according to Newcastle World, he was at St James’ Park to watch their draw with West Ham.

Newcastle U21s also played against Leeds on Monday night, with Richards spotted in attendance, despite not being named in the squad.