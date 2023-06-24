Chelsea complete signing of striker that will join in October

There’s an awful lot of transfer activity happening at Chelsea at the moment and the revolving door at Stamford Bridge appears to keep on spinning.

Barely a day is going past at present where there isn’t news about a Blues player, most of whom are heading out of the club rather than joining.

Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz and others have either already been sold or are the subject of serious interest from other clubs.

The fire sale in west London would appear to have come about because of Todd Boehly’s amateurish approach to the last couple of transfer windows.

The American didn’t appear to have any prior knowledge of how things worked in English football, and hoovered up vast amounts of talent to then watch on as many of them sat on the sidelines.

It was an impossible position for Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard to find themselves in.

A brutal cull at this point it may be, but you’d have to say that it’s totally necessary if the squad want to start the 2023/24 season on the front foot under Mauricio Pochettino.

More Stories / Latest News Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester City have “agreed personal terms” with phenomenal defender “The one that I would really love” – Journalist wants to see West Ham sign creative midfielder Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham are interested in Bundesliga star and talks have already taken place

One player who they have signed, but who won’t be eligible to play for them until after his 18th birthday in October is teenage Jamaica striker Dujuan Richards, according to BBC Sport.

It isn’t clear if he will be handed a first-team squad berth straight away or whether he’ll be sent out on loan to gain some experience.