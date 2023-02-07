Striker spotted at St James’ Park ahead of Newcastle United stint

Newcastle United FC
Dujuan Richards is set for a two-week trial at Newcastle United.

Having arrived in the Northeast alongside Kyle Butler – the brother of Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, Richards was in attendance for last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham.

The 17-year-old forward has joined the Magpies’ under-21 side and will spend the next 14 days trying to impress Eddie Howe’s youth coaching staff in order to win a professional contract.

 

