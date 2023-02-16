Spurs identify Premier League manager as potential Conte replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are not overly keen on extending Antonio Conte’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Italian is more likely to leave the Lilywhites at the end of the season than he is to renew his deal and stay on.

Consequently, there is a feeling that Daniel Levy will need to find and hire another new permanent manager, and according to these latest reports, one man who has impressed the chairman is Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Having taken over from Graham Potter just last September, De Zerbi has wasted no time in getting the Seagulls firing.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Aouar wanted by EPL clubs, Messi set for PSG crunch talks, Bailly’s Marseille future, and more – Jonathan Johnson

Currently sitting sixth in the Premier League, four points behind Spurs but with two games in hand, Brighton appears on course to disrupt England’s traditional ‘top-six’ – and perhaps at Conte’s side’s expense.

Although the Seagulls’ owner Tony Bloom will almost certainly not want to lose his manager to a direct domestic rival, a good compensation package could prove too good to turn down – it just all depends on Conte’s future, and where the Italian sees his next challenge.