Liverpool pushing hard to sign £80k-a-week Premier League star

Liverpool are keen on signing the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old midfielder will be out of contract in the summer of 2024 and Chelsea have not been able to tie him down to a new deal yet.

Talks regarding a contract extension have reached a stalemate and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the situation & the player.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Liverpool are now pushing hard to sign the player and they have a long-standing interest in the England international.

Liverpool are looking to add more depth and quality to their midfield and Mount could prove to be a quality acquisition. Liverpool will lose the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain at the end of the season, and Mount will add some much-needed creativity and goals to their midfield.

The 24-year-old currently earns around £80,000 a week at Stamford Bridge and he is demanding a significant pay rise. However, the Blues have not agreed to his demands yet and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to cash in on the player at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old was Chelsea’s player of the year in the last two seasons and he has been a key performer for them. His departure will certainly weaken the Chelsea midfield.

The England international is well-settled in the Premier League and he is likely to make an immediate impact at Anfield if Liverpool manage to secure his services.

The Reds need to bring in a number of midfielders at the end of the season and they have been linked with players like Jude Bellingham as well.

The midfield has been a major concern for Liverpool this season with key players struggling to hit top form and persistent injury problems.