Former Southampton manager Nathan Jones has been spotted playing non-league football after being sacked earlier this month.

Jones will go down as one of the worst managerial appointments in Premier League history after only managing a handful of games for Southampton before being sacked.

Jones was hired just before the World Cup break and later sacked in early February.

It hasn’t taken long for Jones to get back into the game, as he’s now been spotted playing for Dorset-based non-league side Cranborne.

Great respect for former Southampton boss Nathan Jones playing for Dorset Div 1 Cranborne, to be fair… ? Told he’s good friends with one of the players and came in to help out. Set up a goal before coming off. Can’t argue with that. #SaintsFC https://t.co/s7Cs0hQZbl — Alfie House (@AlfieHouseEcho) February 19, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Jones makes a return to the Premier League after such a poor time with Sotuhampton, or whether he decides to continue playing non-league football…