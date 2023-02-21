Video: Karim Benzema adds to Liverpool’s misery in crazy clash at Anfield

Real Madrid were once 2-0 down in their clash with Liverpool at Anfield but the La Liga giants are currently 4-2 up after a sensational comeback.
Goals from Nunez and Salah gave the home side a healthy lead but the Reds were quickly pulled back before halftime with both teams going into the break at 2-2.
The comeback was complete when Militao headed in the third just after halftime and now Benzema has possibly killed off the Premier League club by making it 4-2.
The Frenchman’s goal can be seen below.
Many Funny goals tonight
Liverpool 2 vs 4 Real Madrid
K Benzema What a goal , Such a goalpic.twitter.com/mN6mSW6A82
— Mayor (@Mayowa31243089) February 21, 2023
It goes from bad to worse for Liverpool.
Real Madrid has their fourth of the day. ? pic.twitter.com/UEMaVDOhkz
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2023
Karim Benzema is credited with a Real Madrid goal, but it's one that resulted after a hefty deflection off Joe Gomez. #LIVRMA | #UCL
? Watch: https://t.co/wQsvKI4zrs
?Live updates: https://t.co/eYZE9EYj2u pic.twitter.com/psffFLI4IR
— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 21, 2023
Footage courtesy of Polsat Sport, CBS Sports and RTE