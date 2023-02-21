Video: Karim Benzema adds to Liverpool’s misery in crazy clash at Anfield

Real Madrid were once 2-0 down in their clash with Liverpool at Anfield but the La Liga giants are currently 4-2 up after a sensational comeback.

Goals from Nunez and Salah gave the home side a healthy lead but the Reds were quickly pulled back before halftime with both teams going into the break at 2-2.

The comeback was complete when Militao headed in the third just after halftime and now Benzema has possibly killed off the Premier League club by making it 4-2.

The Frenchman’s goal can be seen below.

Many Funny goals tonight

Liverpool 2 vs 4 Real Madrid

K Benzema What a goal , Such a goalpic.twitter.com/mN6mSW6A82 — Mayor (@Mayowa31243089) February 21, 2023

It goes from bad to worse for Liverpool. Real Madrid has their fourth of the day. ? pic.twitter.com/UEMaVDOhkz — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2023

Karim Benzema is credited with a Real Madrid goal, but it's one that resulted after a hefty deflection off Joe Gomez. #LIVRMA | #UCL ? Watch: https://t.co/wQsvKI4zrs ?Live updates: https://t.co/eYZE9EYj2u pic.twitter.com/psffFLI4IR — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 21, 2023

