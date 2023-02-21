Video: Karim Benzema adds to Liverpool’s misery in crazy clash at Anfield

Liverpool FC
Real Madrid were once 2-0 down in their clash with Liverpool at Anfield but the La Liga giants are currently 4-2 up after a sensational comeback. 

Goals from Nunez and Salah gave the home side a healthy lead but the Reds were quickly pulled back before halftime with both teams going into the break at 2-2.

The comeback was complete when Militao headed in the third just after halftime and now Benzema has possibly killed off the Premier League club by making it 4-2.

The Frenchman’s goal can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of Polsat Sport, CBS Sports and RTE 

