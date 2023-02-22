Tottenham are reportedly looking at making a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to 90Min Football, Antonio Conte is keen to add another central defender to the club as he looks to move to a three-at-the-back formation.

Ndicka has been one of the standout defenders in the Bundesliga since he arrived at Frankfurt in 2018 from Auxerre and as a left-footed centreback – a rarity in today’s game -, he is an in-demand man.

The 23-year old has made 31 appearances in all competitions this year, featuring in all of Frankfurt’s league and Champions League matches and he does not have any recent injury history, with his last absence from action coming back in 2021 which shows his reliability

Spurs’ interest will be boosted by the fact that Ndicka is also out of contract in June meaning they could land him on a free transfer but that may see other teams register interest, so they will have to be on high alert.

This could certainly be a rumor to watch as July approaches.