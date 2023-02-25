(Video) Erling Haaland makes Manchester City history with 27th league goal

Erling Haaland has now scored the most Premier League goals in one season by any Manchester City player ever. 

The prolific striker registered his 27th league goal this afternoon at the Vitality Stadium, where City are taking on relegation candidates Bournemouth in the late kick-off.

The Golden Boot race has been a one-horse one for a while now and, unless injury strikes, the league may as well etch the Norweigan’s name onto the award before May.

Take a look at his goal below that made it 2-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side:

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.

