Michael Owen has claimed that Liverpool midfielder James Milner has spoke to him about his future.
Milner is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he will continue with Liverpool next season.
Former Liverpool player Owen has claimed that Milner believes he can continue to play until he’s at least 39.
“I was with James Milner a few days ago. I had an hour’s chat with him. He still thinks he can play for another year or two seasons. He is fit as anybody at that club. He wins all the fitness tests and things like that. He will be still around to lead.”
Milner still looks like one of the fittest players in the Premier League, despite being 37 years old.