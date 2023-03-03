Liverpool should make themselves a contender to sign Barcelona’s Frankie De Jong this summer with the Catalans needing to raise funds.

These are the words of Liverpool outlet Anfield Central, who say that the Reds should put themselves in the running to sign the Dutchman after La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed that the Catalans have no budget to spend in the summer.

As a result, the Spanish giants will need to sell players to generate funds and De Jong could be the man that brings them in the most money.

The former Ajax man has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent windows but nothing ever came to fruition, and AC claim that Liverpool should act “the way the Catalonians would if the Reds were banned from signing new players by the Premier League.”

Jude Bellingham, Matheus Nunes, and Mason Mount have also been linked with moves to Anfield, but De Jong would add something none of these three offer – an ability to control the tempo and dictate games -, something Liverpool could certainly do with.

With Bellingham one of the most in-demand midfielders in the world, you’d imagine the Reds have kept him as a top priority for the summer, so if they add De Jong and the Englishman next season, they will be one of the biggest threats in 2023/24.