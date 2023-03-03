Brazilian flair returns to Barcelona as Catalans sign the son of legendary player

After a period where when something could go wrong it invariably would for Barcelona, the Catalan outfit appear to be close to seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

Beating Real Madrid 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu with a patched up XI was surely a sign that Xavi Hernandez’s side are on their way back to the top, even if the climb to get there has appeared to have been riddled with difficulties.

Indeed, club president, Joan Laporta, has had to get incredibly creative and engineer the activation of ‘economic levers’ to keep the club’s head above water according to AS.

Another early European exit is unlikely to have been accounted for by the money men, but all that Xavi and his side can do is keep playing the only way that they know how, hoping that, as a consequence, positive results will follow.

Wins like the one against Los Blancos certainly help when trying to convince his charges to be doing things a certain way too.

Of course, Barca’s progression as a club isn’t always just about the first team.

They need to have a quota of decent youngsters in their La Masia academy in order to give the club the best possible chance of promoting from within and saving themselves millions in transfer fees in the process.

To that end, 18-year-old striker, Joao de Assis Moreira, has joined the club per MARCA and cited by The Sun.

Though his name may not prick up the ears of most football aficionados, he is the son of former Barca legend, Ronaldinho.

That in itself should get the locals excited, and it will be interesting to see whether he is even half the player his father was.