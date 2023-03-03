Leeds United are said to be looking at young Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach with his contract in Spain expiring in July.

18-year old Akhomach has spent most of his young career so far playing for Barcelona B, the club’s academy team, but he has made three appearances for the senior team, debuting in November 2021 under Ronald Koeman.

According to El Desmarque, El Akhomach’s expiring contract has caught the eyes of Leeds and Sevilla, with the former’s sporting director leading the club’s charge to sign the forward but he does face competition from Sevilla sporting director Monchi, with the pair as keen as each other to secure the player.

Both sides will be boosted by the fact Akhomach has rejected the most recent contract proposal from Barca, as he likely want more regular game time as he exits his teenage years.

His new contract rejection will be a big boost to interested parties, who will have the chance to sign him for free if nothing is agreed between the Catalans and the player by June 30th.