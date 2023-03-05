Revealed: Why Roberto Firmino pulled out of Liverpool contract talks to pursue transfer away

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was in talks over a new contract with the Reds before changing his mind and deciding to pursue a new challenge.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the reporter suggesting that Firmino would now most likely look for a new club abroad after so many years in the Premier League.

Firmino has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the Reds from Hoffenheim back in the summer of 2015, going on to make over 350 appearances for the Merseyside giants, scoring 107 goals in total.

The 31-year-old has been instrumental in that false 9 role in Jurgen Klopp’s side, playing a key role in the club’s Champions League final victory in 2018/19, and Premier League title triumph the following season.

Now, however, Firmino is no longer a guaranteed starter for Klopp, so it seems like a good time for him to try something different, though Romano adds that it’s not yet clear where he’ll end up next.

“There were talks between Roberto Firmino and Liverpool over a one or two year deal but then he decided together with his family that he wanted to try a new challenge, new experience, and probably a new country,” Romano said.

“For sure clubs are monitoring him but there is nothing advanced yet. Liverpool’s priority for the summer will be new midfielders and then a centre-back. Signing a striker will depend on the opportunities.”