Peter Schmeichel is of the opinion that Jude Bellingham will join Liverpool in the summer as transfer speculation around him continues.

Liverpool’s 7-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday helped them take a big step towards the top four, which is a big factor in allowing clubs to attract the best talent in football, like Bellingham, and Schmeichel thinks that the English midfielder could be playing in red next season should Jurgen Klopp’s men achieve a Champions League place.

Speaking on CBS Sports, the Danish former goalkeeper said: “There is a lot of noise that he’s joining Liverpool.

“What they did on Sunday took them a massive step towards the Champions League next year.

“If they are in there, then there is a chance that he will be playing at Liverpool next year. But it’s going to cost them a lot of money because I know clubs like Man United and Real Madrid are in for him as well.”

Bellingham and his Dortmund team were unfortunately knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea last night, but the Black and Yellows still find themselves in a battle for the Bundesliga title, as the club find themselves in a battle to keep the Englishman beyond this season.