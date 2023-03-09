Ryan Mason looks bemused and frustrated with Antonio Conte’s failure to get Spurs to raise their game vs Milan

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte really looks to be losing support at the moment, with the Italian tactician not impressing Ryan Mason as he spoke to Harry Kane during last night’s defeat to AC Milan.

Spurs were knocked out 1-0 on aggregate by the Serie A giants, and they didn’t do enough last night to work their way back into the tie.

This moment between Conte and Mason really says it all…

One imagines this result spells the end for Conte at Tottenham, though that will likely become clearer in the coming weeks.

